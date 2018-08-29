Updated Chiefs roster projections: Who will make the final 53-man roster?

The end of the road is coming for nearly half of the players in the Chiefs’ locker room. The team has until 3 p.m. Saturday to cut the 90-man roster down to 53 players.
But there’s one more audition before the final cuts: Thursday’s preseason game against the Packers. For guys at crowded position groups like wide receiver and inside linebacker, Thursday is the last chance to make a push for one of those coveted spots on the team.
Here’s who Kansas City Star beat writers Brooke Pryor and Lynn Worthy think will be left standing after the cuts are made this weekend.
Quarterback (2) or (3)
Brooke: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne
Practice squad: Chase Litton
Lynn: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Matt McGloin
Practice squad: Chase Litton
Where we differ: Matt McGloin
Analysis: Andy Reid is a guy who likes to keep three quarterbacks on his roster, but Brooke thinks that’s changing this year. Because he was an undrafted free agent, Chase Litton is unlikely to be scooped up by another team. Therefore, general manager Brett Veach could choose to put him on the practice squad and free up another roster spot for a wide receiver or a defensive back. Brooke thinks Litton gets to stick with the team over Matt McGloin because he’s the younger player and has more upside than the veteran McGloin. Lynn agrees on the likelihood of Litton being back as a practice squad player but thinks Reid will keep three QBs on the roster. He believes McGloin remains the best option if a third guy has to play during the regular season.
Running back (4)
Brooke: Kareem Hunt, Damien Williams, Spencer Ware, Anthony Sherman
Practice squad: Darrel Williams
Lynn: Kareem Hunt, Damien Williams, Spencer Ware, Anthony Sherman
Practice squad: Darrel Williams
Where we differ: Agreement
Analysis: By cutting Charcandrick West, the Chiefs must feel confident about the health and overall outlook of Spencer Ware and Damien Williams. Ware, of course, is returning from a catastrophic knee injury suffered last preseason, and Williams dealt with a shoulder injury during training camp. If both of those guys are completely healthy, Brooke thinks the Chiefs will stick with four running backs and put rookie Darrel Williams on the practice squad.
Lynn thinks Ware’s return to game action, albeit an exhibition game, solidifies his spot on the roster. Damien Williams sticks as the third running back with a demonstrated ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, while Sherman will hold down the fullback spot and remains a valuable special teams player.
Receiver
Brooke: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson, De’Anthony Thomas, Marcus Kemp, Jehu Chesson
Practice Squad: Byron Pringle, Gehrig Dieter
Lynn: Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson, DeAnthony Thomas, Marcus Kemp.
Practice squad candidates: Jehu Chesson, Gehrig Dieter, Byron Pringle
Where we differ: Keeping a seventh receiver
Analysis: Because Brooke has just two quarterbacks making the 53-man roster, she added an extra wide receiver. Brooke really wanted to give a roster spot to Dieter, but because he still has a season of practice squad eligibility left, Brooke thinks they’ll use that option to stash him there. Kemp and Chesson have both come on strong in the preseason, especially Kemp with his 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the preseason game at Chicago. Because he’s a draft pick, Chesson seems like he has a better shot at making the roster than an undrafted guy.
Lynn thinks Thomas’ ability to contribute as a return man likely keeps him on the roster, especially since he was able to perform in the third preseason game. Kemp, a big, rangy receiver, has had a greater impact during the preseason than Chesson, and Kemp provides a special team presence. Which receivers stick on the practice squad remains uncertain.
Tight ends (4)
Brooke: Travis Kelce, Demetrius Harris*, Jace Amaro, Alex Ellis
Practice squad: none
Lynn: Travis Kelce, Demetrius Harris, Jace Amaro, Alex Ellis
Practice squad: None
Where we differ: Agreement
Analysis: We think the Chiefs will end up carrying three tight ends for the bulk of the season, but with Harris suspended for the first game for violating league policy on substance abuse, they’ll need an extra body on hand against the Chargers.
Offensive line (8)
Brooke: Eric Fisher, Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Cameron Erving, Mitchell Schwartz, Andrew Wylie, Bryan Witzmann, Jordan Devey
Practice squad: Kahlil McKenzie, Ryan Hunter, Bentley Spain
Lynn: Eric Fisher, Cam Erving, Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Mitchell Schwartz, Bryan Witzmann, Andrew Wylie, Parker Ehinger
Practice squad: Kahlil McKenzie, Ryan Hunter, Bentley Spain
Where we differ: Devey vs. Ehringer
Analysis: Because McKenzie isn’t going to contribute right now, Brooke thinks the Chiefs will stash him on their practice squad. As a newly converted offensive lineman, he’s probably not a guy that other teams will try to poach. Moving him to the practice squad makes room for another veteran on the 53-man roster, and Devey fits that bill. Though Ehinger is versatile, Brooke still thinks he has fallen out of favor with the Chiefs and is on the chopping block.
Lynn sees the Chiefs gambling on cutting McKenzie and then being able to sign him to the practice squad. Wylie started with LDT injured, and Ehinger got some work at tackle in camp. Erving provides flexibility because he can move to center or tackle if needed.
Defensive line (5)
Brooke: Chris Jones, Allen Bailey, Xavier Williams, Derrick Nnadi, Jarvis Jenkins
Practice squad: Dee Liner
Lynn: Chris Jones, Allen Bailey, Xavier Williams, Derrick Nnadi, Jarvis Jenkins
Practice squad: Dee Liner
Where we differ: Agreement
Analysis: Jones, Bailey and Williams have clearly secured spots, and they’re the likely starters on the defensive line. Nnadi, a second-round pick, slid into the starting lineup last week due to injuries. He has looked good as a run defender in camp. Jenkins gives the Chiefs an experienced veteran who has been a starter in the NFL for multiple teams.
Linebackers (10)
Brooke: Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Breeland Speaks, Frank Zombo,
Reggie Ragland, Anthony Hitchens, Ukeme Eligwe, Dorian O’Daniel, Ben Niemann
Lynn: Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Tanoh KPassagnon, Breeland Speaks, Frank Zombo,
Reggie Ragland, Anthony Hitchens, Ukeme Eligwe, Dorian O’Daniel, Ben Niemann
Where we differ: Agreement
Analysis: Terrance Smith is a solid special teams player, but when it comes to the inside linebacker spot, Brooke thinks Eligwe will beat him out. Smith hasn’t done anything particularly outstanding in the preseason, and Eligwe has really capitalized on the extra reps he got with Hitchens and Ragland missing time. Lynn sees either Eligwe, Smith or rookie Ben Niemann on the outside looking in. Ragland, Hitchens and draft pick O’Daniel are fairly safe. Niemann has played well throughout the preseason and likely played himself onto the roster. Eligwe is a little younger than Smith and may have more upside.
Defensive backs (10)
Brooke: Kendall Fuller, Steve Nelson, Tremon Smith, Orlando Scandrick, Arrion Springs, Eric Berry, Leon McQuay, Eric Murray, Armani Watts, DB tbd
IR: Daniel Sorensen
Lynn: Kendall Fuller, Steven Nelson, Tremon Smith, Orlando Scandrick, David Amerson, Arrion Springs, Eric Berry, Leon McQuay, Eric Murray, Armani Watts.
IR: Daniel Sorensen
Where we differ: David Amerson
Analysis: Brooke thinks David Amerson’s struggles in the preseason games put him on the roster bubble. Sure, he had a good camp, but it just hasn’t translated to the bigger stage. Brooke thinks the Chiefs cut him and go out and get another cornerback that was cut before the weekend is over. Brooke also thinks that Arrion Springs gets a roster spot because that position is in such flux, and he seems to be as good an option as any to give that group some depth. Lynn thinks Amerson sticks around, at least for now. Tremon Smith could develop into a reliable fourth corner later in the season, but right now Amerson is the more known commodity even with his man-to-man issues in preseason.
Specialists (3)
Brooke: Harrison Butker, Dustin Colquitt, James Winchester
Lynn: Harrison Butker, Dustin Colquitt, James Winchester
Where we differ: None.
Analysis: If there are any surprises here, the Chiefs have gone off the rails.
