Chiefs preseason game No. 3, at Chicago Bears: Kickoff time, TV, what to watch for

The third preseason game is the one that mostly resembles a regular-season contest when it comes to playing time for starters. Watch the regulars match up through the first half and possibly into the second when the Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears on Saturday.
The game pits Andy Reid against one of his pupils, Bears coach Matt Nagy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator the previous two years. Nagy had been with Reid for 10 years, in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Another common thread: both sides believe they have their quarterback of the future.
Details
Kickoff: Noon Saturday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
Position to watch
Quarterback
Well, duh. Isn’t this always the position to watch? In this case. The starters were the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2017 draft, Mitch Trubisky (No. 2 overall) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 10). Trubisky got the jump on his career, starting 12 games last season to Mahomes’ one. In the preseason, Trubisky is 11 of 18 for 94 yards with a touchdown and interception. Mahomes is 13 of 19 for 171 yards with a pick and one scoring pass.
Binoculars on
Three Chiefs to follow
LB Ben Niemann: His pick-six last week against the Falcons has been the defensive highlight for the Chiefs in the preseason. This undrafted free agent from Iowa is making it difficult for the team not to include him on the 53-man roster.
WR Sammy Watkins: It’s been a slow start for the major acquisition on the offensive side. Watkins is looking for his first reception of preseason. Against the Falcons, he was targeted three times. On one, he didn’t come back for a ball that was almost intercepted in the end zone. On his final target, Mahomes threw slightly behind him and Watkins couldn’t come up with it.
CB Orlando Scandrick: Will the newest member of the Chiefs get immediate playing time? The Chiefs are down bodies in the secondary. The latest to get hurt is cornerback Steven Nelson, who suffered a concussion against the Falcons.
Old friends alert
A pair of quarterbacks who know the Chiefs well back up Trubiski. Chase Daniel, the former Missouri star, started two games for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2015. Last weekend, Daniel threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to lead the Bears past the Broncos.
After Daniel on the Bears’ depth chart is Tyler Bray, a member of the Chiefs from 2014-2017. Nagy worked with both Daniel and Bray in Kansas City.
