Chiefs add help to secondary by signing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick

File-This July 26, 2018, file photo shows Washington cornerback Orlando Scandrick, right, breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Doctson at NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Washington released Scandrick. Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the move Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, before the final practice of training camp. Washington signed Scandrick to a two-year deal in March after the Dallas Cowboys cut him. Gruden says the decision had nothing to do with Scandrick’s play. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP