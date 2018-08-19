File-This July 26, 2018, file photo shows Washington cornerback Orlando Scandrick, right, breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Doctson at NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Washington released Scandrick. Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the move Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, before the final practice of training camp. Washington signed Scandrick to a two-year deal in March after the Dallas Cowboys cut him. Gruden says the decision had nothing to do with Scandrick’s play. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
File-This July 26, 2018, file photo shows Washington cornerback Orlando Scandrick, right, breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Doctson at NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Washington released Scandrick. Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the move Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, before the final practice of training camp. Washington signed Scandrick to a two-year deal in March after the Dallas Cowboys cut him. Gruden says the decision had nothing to do with Scandrick’s play. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP
Chiefs add help to secondary by signing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick

By Brooke Pryor

August 19, 2018 08:43 AM

It happened: the Chiefs finally added a veteran free agent cornerback.

Former Cowboys corner Orlando Scandrick signed with the Chiefs early Sunday morning. The contract is for one year and $1.5 million, according to NFL Network.

Scandrick, who fills the roster opening created by safety Robert Golden’s departure, was released by Washington earlier this week after signing a two-year, $10 million max deal with the organization in March. Scandrick, 31, earned a $1 million signing bonus before his release.

Prior to his short stint with Washington, Scandrick spent nine seasons in Dallas, but he hasn’t played in a full 16-game season since 2013 because of injury. Scandrick started 11 games for the Cowboys last year before a back injury cut his season short.

During his Cowboys career, Scandrick amassed 362 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and eight interceptions.

With the offseason departure of Marcus Peters, the Chiefs have been on the market for a veteran cornerback throughout the summer. During training camp, the organization hosted free-agent corner Bashaud Breeland.

With corner David Amerson’s struggles and Steven Nelson’s concussion, Scandrick’s addition to the secondary gives the group much-needed depth from a veteran player.

