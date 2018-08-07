Five reasons to watch the Chiefs’ preseason opener vs. Houston

You don’t want to miss a Patrick Mahomes game, and the first one of the season arrives with the Chiefs’ preseason opener at 7:30 Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
But there are plenty of other story lines to follow, especially involving newcomers such as running back Damien Williams, cornerback Kendall Fuller and the draft class. The game will be televised on KCTV (Ch. 5). The radio broadcast is on KCFX (101.1 FM). Here are five reasons to tune in.
Patrick Mahomes
Here we go. Mahomes got plenty of preseason snaps in 2017 and rose to the occasion in the season finale against Denver. But this is different. When Alex Smith was traded after last season, Mahomes became the man, and he takes his first game snap in the new role. It has been an interesting camp for Mahomes. Last year, he could seem to do no wrong in St. Joseph. This year, he’s mixed good moments with bad, as you’d expect from a first-time starting quarterback. The Chiefs have staked their future on Mahomes’ progress. A new Chiefs era begins with this game.
Damien Williams
On paper, the Chiefs have plenty of depth at running back and have improved the position. But training camp hasn’t been kind to the backs. Starter Kareem Hunt missed time early because of a hamstring issue, although he’s been full go recently. Spencer Ware has been mostly limited to noncontact drills, and Charcandrick West has been out because of a concussion. Williams probably has as many carries as any back in camp and has impressed with his hard-nosed running style.
Kendall Fuller
Although they don’t always line up in the same spot, Fuller essentially is Marcus Peters’ replacement. Fuller will play slot corner and on the outside, and the Chiefs are expecting big things from the top yield in the Alex Smith trade. Fuller has had a solid camp, and the corners, including Steven Nelson and David Amerson, have performed well. Squaring up to make a tackle will put Fuller in good graces with Chiefs fans, who didn’t see enough of that from Peters.
The draft class
Outside linebacker Breeland Speaks, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, outside linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Tremon Smith and offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie will put on an NFL uniform for the first time. O’Daniel is questionable, having missed practice in recent days because of a thumb injury. Smith, a sixth-round pick from Central Arkansas, is an intriguing player. He’s risen up the depth chart throughout training camp, and his speed makes him a kickoff return candidate.
New rules
A popular topic in training camps throughout the NFL is the rule changes. The helmet contact rule gets the most chatter. It states: “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent.” The penalty is 15 yards. If the foul is by the defense, it’s also an automatic first down and the player may be disqualified. Players are anticipating confusion as they and officials grow accustomed to the new rule. Also noticeable is the new kickoff rule, designed to reduce high-speed collisions. Among the changes: Members of the kickoff team can’t get a running start and there must be five players lined up on either side of the kicker.
