Interceptions leader for all NFL training camps? Could be Chiefs’ Steven Nelson

Highlights from the Chiefs’ training camp practice on Monday, when the team put itself in game situations in advance on Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
Is it too early to crown a camp MVP?
The defense
Steven Nelson did it again.
Nelson grabbed yet another interception Monday, bringing his total to seven, if you’re counting. Heck, maybe he leads all teams’ NFL training camps in picks.
Monday, Nelson stepped in front of a short Patrick Mahomes pass intended for Sammy Watkins and likely would have returned it for a score if it had been in a game.
The pass lacked zip, but Nelson got a great jump on the ball.
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid lauded Nelson’s work on Sunday.
“I think he’s had a very good camp up to this point,” Reid said. “He’s playing very confident football and challenging everything. Right now, he is comfortable with his game and has worked like crazy this offseason. He stays on top of it. He’ is always challenging himself. That day in-day out grind, he understands that.”
Nelson started 15 games in 2016. He often lined up as the slot corner and owned the third-best defensive passer rating among players with at least 271 snaps at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.
Last summer, he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery in training camp and missed the first half of the season.
Kendall Fuller, the cornerback acquired from Washington in the Alex Smith trade, came to camp impressed with Nelson, the fourth-year pro in the final season of his rookie contract.
“Steve’s been impressive since OTAs,” Fuller said. “He’s hungry.”
Nelson enters the 2018 campaign seeking his first regular-season interception. If training camp is an indication, that shouldn’t take long to happen.
The offense
Mahomes had the pick, but otherwise he looked good most of the day. He connected with Tyreek Hill over Fuller on a deep ball during a third-and-10 period.
Tight end Jace Amaro made a terrific one-handed grab of a ball thrown by backup QB Chad Henne.
The Chiefs also worked on end-of-half and end-of-game field goals, with both units — field goal and field goal defense — rushing onto the field.
When the Chiefs play on Thursday, the plan is for each quarterback to get a quarter’s worth of action. It will be the first game for Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.
“My job is to go out there and make sure I’m doing all the little things the right way,” Bieniemy said. “That’s making sure I’m organized and getting personnel groupings out there on the field.”
Injury tent
Receiever Sammy Watkins didn’t finish practice due to a hip injury. Offensive lineman Dillon Gordon also left early because of a shoulder injury.
Not practicing were safety Leon McQuay (hamstring), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (thumb), cornerback Keith Reaser (quad) and running back Charcandrick West (concussion).
Outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon returned to practice Monday, as did inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
Up next
Tuesday marks the final workout before Thursday’s exhibition game. Practice begins at 9:15 a.m. The Chiefs are off on Wednesday and will return for their final training camp stretch of the summer at Missouri Western from Aug. 11-14.
