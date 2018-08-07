Chiefs’ camp report: Sorensen hurts knee, new offensive coordinator tries on a headset

The Chiefs were in fine-tune mode Tuesday in their final practice before the preseason opener on Thursday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the highlights.
The defense
Eric Berry had the day off. When Daniel Sorensen also didn’t appear, it appeared the starting safeties were getting a rest day. That was the case with Berry but not Sorensen. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sorensen had injured his knee during a previous workout. “He’s being evaluated,” Reid said. “We’re going to see exactly where that thing is going.”
With the starting safeties not working, rookie Armani Watts got first-team reps along with Eric Murray.
The offense
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy donned a headset on Tuesday and chatted with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he will do in a game.
This will be a first for Bieniemy, new to the role of coordinator.
“It’s kind of like building that chemistry with the receivers,” Mahomes said. “With the play calling, in the huddle and getting in and out of the huddle, how I like it called, and how he calls it in. You want to be on the same page throughout the game.
“I’m excited to start building that chemistry with him.”
Mahomes was on fire Tuesday, completing 24 of 25 passes in team drills. The incomplete pass was a drop.
The injury tent
Tight end Tim Wright was ill and didn’t practice Tuesday. Offensive lineman Dillon Gordon (shoulder), Sammy Watkins (hip), safety Leon McQuay (hamstring), outside linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, cornerback Keith Reaser (quad) and running back Charcandrick West (concussion) missed the workout along with Sorensen.
Next up
After Thursday’s game at 7:30 p.m., the Chiefs return to Missouri Western for the final leg of training camp, starting Saturday at 8:15 a.m. After next Friday’s game at Atlanta, the Chiefs finish preseason workouts at their training facility.
Comments