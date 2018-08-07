Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, left, worked against tight end Travis Kelce during one-on-ones last week in St. Joe.
Chiefs

Report: Chiefs safety Sorensen to miss time with leg injury

ST. JOSEPH

The Chiefs almost got through the first part of training camp without a significant injury.

Safety Daniel Sorensen is expected to miss time after sustaining a leg injury earlier this week, according to an NFL.com report.

Sorensen, a projected starter, missed Tuesday’s non-padded practice, and coach Andy Reid said Sorensen had a knee injury and was being evaluated.

According to the NFL.com report, Sorensen, who led the team with 94 total tackles last year, doesn’t have an ACL tear.

Without Sorensen in the rotation, Eric Murray and Robert Golden figure to get more playing time in the Chiefs’ preseason games, beginning Thursday night against the Texans. Rookie safety Armani Watts, who missed early training-camp practices with an ankle injury, could also capitalize on the opportunity.

Safety Leon McQuay is listed behind Sorensen on the unofficial depth chart released last week, but he missed the last couple of practices with a hamstring injury.

