Former Grandview standout Alec Burks reportedly signing with Golden State Warriors

Then-NBA commissioner David Stern, left, poses with Alec Burks on draft night 2011. AP Photo

Alec Burks has changed plans.

The former Grandview High star, who originally agreed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 1, has wiggled out of that deal and is now signing with the Golden State Warriors, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Guard Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent JR Hensley tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. “Alec was extremely appreciative about how the Thunder handled the situation and he’s looking forward to his new opportunity,” Hensley said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Burks will supply the new-look Warriors with a rangy presence at the small forward spot. In the wake of Kevin Durant’s departure and Klay Thompson’s knee injury, which will reportedly hold him out until December to mid-March, Golden State will need the 6-foot-6 Burks’ services.

That’s especially true on the perimeter. A career 35.5% three-point shooter, Burks will likely be able to fill in some gaps on the shooting front. On defense, Burks provides a long, 6-foot-10 wingspan that will allow him to guard opposing guards and small forwards.

Burks averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34 games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The move comes days after the Thunder traded 2019 All-NBA First Team selection Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, which prompted Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers and assemble one of the NBA’s premier duos.

Sources: After Paul George trade, Oklahoma City remained committed to its two veteran deals in Mike Muscala and Alec Burks and allowed both to re-evaluate their situations given the unanticipated change. Muscala will remain with the Thunder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Burks — the 2009 winner of the DiRenna Award, given to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area — was selected 12th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado.

He spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, with whom he averaged as many as 14 points per game (2013-14) and played as many as 33 minutes per game (2014-15).