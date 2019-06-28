Former Grandview star Alec Burks is on the verge of a new chapter in his NBA career

Alec Burks (left) played for the Utah Jazz from 2011-18. He is currently a free agent. File photo

Alec Burks was always planning on returning to his hometown of Grandview and hosting his eighth free basketball academy on Friday afternoon, but this year, it took place on the doorstep of a new chapter in Burks’ professional career.

Burks, a former Grandview Bulldog and most recently a Sacramento King, will be an NBA free agent beginning Sunday. That’s when NBA rules dictate that free agents can begin signing with new teams.

Maybe that’s part of why Burks said this year’s camp, which accepted kids in the first through ninth grades, revolved so heavily on having fun.

“Just trying to give back, being a kid, trying to give back,” said Burks, the Missouri Gatorade high school player of the year in 2009, his senior year at Grandview. “(We’re) having fun — playing all the kid games. That’s joy.”

This will be Burks’ first stint as a free agent. The 12th overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado, Burks spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, with whom he averaged as many as 14 points per game (2013-14) and played as many as 33 minutes per game (2014-15).

In fact, Burks was drafted higher than several household names: Kansas standouts Markieff and Marcus Morris, who went 13th and 14th, respectively, and Kawhi Leonard, the 15th overall selection who won his second NBA title earlier this month.

The former Colorado Buffalo played like it, too, particularly earlier in his career, but the ankle injury Burks suffered in late 2015 sidelined him for the rest of the season and, in sum, 18 months. He even missed a few games at the beginning of last season due to injury.

Then, a couple changes in scenery. In November, Burks was traded from Utah to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for three-point maestro Kyle Korver. Four months later, Burks was dealt from Cleveland to Sacramento, where he finished out the season and appeared in 13 games.

He was hanging out with his girlfriend and daughter, Burks said, when Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman called him and informed him of the news.

“It’s business. You all know it’s a business,” Burks said. “You all know what it is. I ain’t hurt. I know what it is. I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in.”

Burks was a veteran on a new Cavaliers squad. Stars Kevin Love and J.R. Smith each played fewer than 25 games, and Burks led a club who found a young identity in rookies Collin Sexton and Jaron Blossomgame, sophomore Cedi Osman and third-year man Marquese Chriss.

“It was great. I had a lot of fun,” Burks said of his time as a Cavalier. “There’s a lot of great people in Cleveland. People don’t know, really, because LeBron (James) left and kind of took the shine off. But there’s a lot of great people out there. The city, the state of Ohio, there’s a lot of great people out there.”

Burks, the 2009 winner of the DiRenna Award, given to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area, has also gotten to know former KU star Frank Mason, who has spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in Sacramento with the Kings.

Burks called Mason “a great dude” and complimented his game, but odds are, Burks will likely be on different team next season.

Burks declined to mention which teams he’s drawn interest from so far, but he said he brings lots to the table, including versatility and playoff experience. Check and check: a 6-foot-6 wing who has shot a serviceable 35.5 percent on threes for his career, Burks helped the Jazz reach the playoffs as a rookie and in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

So for the veteran who said he “grew up across the street” from Grandview High, it’s wait-and-see mode for now.

“I’ll know soon enough,” Burks said. “Soon enough. We’ll figure it out.”

Then, once more for emphasis: “Soon enough.”