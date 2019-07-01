Former Grandview star Alec Burks is signing with Oklahoma City Thunder, per reports

Sacramento Kings guard Alec Burks (13) slaps hands with head coach Dave Joerger at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Alec Burks is bound for the Midwest again.

Burks, the former Grandview High star who spent his first eight NBA seasons with three different clubs, is signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

The Thunder are signing guard Alec Burks, according to a league source. A 6-foot-6 ball-handling guard with a career 35.5 percentage from 3 that will help boost their second unit rotation. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 1, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The details of the deal have yet to surface, but Burks will provide the Thunder with playoff experience and a reliable 3-point shot. He’s shot better than 36% from distance each of the past three seasons.

He noted as much on Friday, when he hosted his eighth basketball academy in Kansas City.

The 12th overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado, Burks spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, with whom he averaged as many as 14 points per game (2013-14) and played as many as 33 minutes per game (2014-15).

He was the 2009 winner of the DiRenna Award, given to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area.

After his stint with Utah, which ended midway through last season, Burks was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, in February, he was dealt to the Sacramento Kings.

On Friday, when Burks wrapped up his camp, he said he would know about his next NBA stop “soon enough.”