NASCAR: new K-State coach Kleiman, ex Chiefs, tennis star Sock visit Kansas Speedway

Military A-10 airplanes fly over Kansas Speedway during the national anthem before Saturday’s Digial Ally 400 NASCAR race. Associated Press

New Kansas State football coach Chris Kleiman felt a little more immersed in his new environs by attending the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway Saturday night.

Kleiman met with driver Clint Bowyer of Emporia, observed the garage activity and attended the drivers’ meeting in his first visit to a NASCAR race.

“I’ve driven by here a thousand times recruiting a ton of Kansas City area guys, so for me to come here is a real thrill,” said Kleiman, who was accompanied by his wife, Rhonda, and children Haley, 17, and Colby, 15. “My wife is an old pro. It’s her second time at Kansas Speedway. She was here the first year (2001). She was down in the pits and everything.

“I’m so intrigued in how it’s such a team. The teamwork is no different than any sport you’re playing. Everybody has such a big part of the process. I’m excited to see the athletes and the teamwork and learning about the teams and each ownership group. Just being at the drivers’ meeting, you can kind of see their minds turning — it’s game day for them.”

Kleiman enjoyed his time visiting with Bowyer, an unabashed Kansas Jayhawks fan, but is confident he can convince him to root for the Wildcats as well.

“There was some ribbing, without question, but that’s OK,” said Kleiman, who was hired as Bill Snyder’s successor after winning multiple FCS national championships at North Dakota State. “I’m going to get him out to the stadium, and he’s going to come watch the Wildcats play.”

The Wildcats finished spring drills last month, and Klieman said he was the pleased with the progress they made.

“We’re coming together,” he said. ”We’re learning the culture, we’re learning the systems, offensively and defensively. The guys are excited about the challenge we face in the Big 12. They’re going to continue to improve this summer and as we get into fall camp, and before we know it, Aug. 31 will be here.”

Former Chiefs give commands

Former Chiefs running back Christian Okoye and defensive end Neil Smith served as grand marshals and gave the command to the drivers to start their engines. Former Chiefs safety Mark Collins waved the green flag to start the race.

Smith and Collins have attended races at Kansas Speedway but this was Okoye’s first visit.

“I think this place seats more than Arrowhead,” Okoye said in awe of the massive facility.

Collins said, “NASCAR is a physical sport. To try to keep that car together and on the road, it’s pretty cool.”

All three were rooting for Bowyer, the area favorite son.

“This is a different atmosphere,” Smith said. “You’ve got people here from all over the world. But I’m cheering for the home team. ... Clint has been running good the last couple races.”

Sock makes appearance

Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Jack Sock of Overland Park visited the garage area as part of attending his first race at Kansas Speedway.





Sock is recovering from surgery on his right thumb that has derailed his 2019 season. He suffered two torn ligaments on both sides of his thumb while working out in the gym before he was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open

“I haven’t played since Australia,” said Sock, a former Blue Valley North standout. “The rehab of my thumb is going well, I’m practicing again and training again, and I’ll start back up this summer in the U.S. somewhere.’’

Sock, 26, teamed with Canadian Vasek Pospisil to win the 2014 Wimbledon championship. He also won the 2011 U.S. Open mixed doubles title with fellow U.S. player Melanie Oudin as well as the 2018 Wimbledon and 2018 U.S. Open men’s doubles titles with Mike Bryan.