Chastain makes most of opportunity in NASCAR Trucks Series race

Ross Chastain crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Ross Chastain got to the front of Friday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Digital Ally 250 when two of the three best trucks, Brent Moffit and Grant Enfinger, took each other out with 29 laps to go.

Chastain seemed destined to finish runner-up to Stewart Friesen, but Friesen, who led the most laps, ran out of fuel with three laps remaining.

That left the door wide open for Chastain, who happily stepped through it for his first career Trucks Series victory. He became the sixth Truck Series driver to win his first career race at Kansas Speedway. It was his 66th career Truck Series start.

The emotion was audible in Chastain’s voice as he thanked his team over the radio moments after crossing the finish line.

“This is what sports is all about,” Chastain said. “Comebacks, man! It’s so hard to win.”

Chastain came close to ending his night early with about 25 laps to go when he got loose leaving turn 2. Chastain entered the back straightaway at a 45-degree angle, but managed to regain control without spinning out or hitting the wall.

“I don’t know. That dang clear guard (on the windshield) was coming up a couple laps before that, and it was flapping in my face and I couldn’t see where I was going,” Chastain said. “This is sweet.”

Friesen seemed prime to get off a list no driver wants to lead — most career runner-up finishes on the Truck Series without a win. But those chances went away when Friesen ran out of fuel.

The seeds of the disappointment were planted on Friesen’s last pit stop. There was confusion between Friesen and his crew chief over whether it was a two- or four-tire stop. As a result, Friesen exited the pit before his No. 52 truck was full of fuel.

“There was some confusion, and it just goes back a couple weeks to right now,” a noticeably upset Friesen said. “We’ll work on it, and get better. I have no idea (if a win is coming). We’ll keep working.”

Todd Gilliland finished third.

Johnny Sauter started the night second in the points race. He’ll be moving down after a truncated race on Friday. Sauter, the 2010 Truck Series race winner at Kansas Speedway, was forced to the garage after about 20 laps with transmission issues. It was the polar opposite from last week, when Sauter celebrated his 24th NASCAR Trucks Series win in Dover.

“I don’t know if the input shaft broke off the front of the transmission, or the clutch went out, but definitely not what we needed,” Sauter said.

Rookie Natalie Decker was knocked from the race on lap 54. She lost control entering turn four, and was nearly sideways when she broadsided the infield grass. The resulting impact tore up her truck and the grass, and ended Decker’s night.