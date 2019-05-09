Here come the NASCAR Trucks: Five drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway Friday night

Watch: Time lapse of NASCAR team semi-trucks performing a delicate dance to park their rigs In a display of choreographed precision, watch a time-lapse parade of the super skilled drivers piloting the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup haulers as they arrive Thursday evening at Kansas Speedway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a display of choreographed precision, watch a time-lapse parade of the super skilled drivers piloting the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup haulers as they arrive Thursday evening at Kansas Speedway.

Here are five NASCAR trucks drivers to watch in Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway Friday night:

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Chevrolet

Friesen, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, is only full-time NASCAR driver from Canada. Friesen, 36, is still looking for his first career win, but he was third at Kansas in 2018. He has three top-five finishes this season — a fourth at Las Vegas, fifth at Martinsville and second at Texas.

Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Crafton, the trucks series champion in 2013 and 2014, is a two-time winner at Kansas Speedway (2013, ‘15), where he is the only driver to start in all 18 races. Crafton, 42, has four top-five finishes this season, including a third at Las Vegas and fourth last week at Dover.

Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Ford

Enfinger, 34, has been a model of consistency this season and leads the standings by virtue of four top 10 finishes in six starts, including a second at Daytona, a third at Atlanta and fourths at Texas and Dover. Enfinger finished eighth at Kansas last year.

Johnny Sauter, No. 13 Ford

Sauter, 41, is a 24-time winner in the trucks series, including the race at Kansas in 2005. Sauter, the trucks series champion in 2016, is coming off a win at Dover and is second in the standings. He has seven top-10 finishes in 10 starts at Kansas. He was second in 2017 and fifth last year.

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevrolet

All Moffitt, 26, did last season was win a series-best six races, including the season finale at Homestead for the championship in the No, 16 Toyota, only to lose his ride for lack of sponsorship. He found a new ride with Maury Gallagher and has four top-four finishes in six starts, including second from the pole last week at Dover.