NASCAR & Auto Racing
Here come the NASCAR Trucks: Five drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway Friday night
Here are five NASCAR trucks drivers to watch in Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway Friday night:
Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Chevrolet
Friesen, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, is only full-time NASCAR driver from Canada. Friesen, 36, is still looking for his first career win, but he was third at Kansas in 2018. He has three top-five finishes this season — a fourth at Las Vegas, fifth at Martinsville and second at Texas.
Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford
Crafton, the trucks series champion in 2013 and 2014, is a two-time winner at Kansas Speedway (2013, ‘15), where he is the only driver to start in all 18 races. Crafton, 42, has four top-five finishes this season, including a third at Las Vegas and fourth last week at Dover.
Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Ford
Enfinger, 34, has been a model of consistency this season and leads the standings by virtue of four top 10 finishes in six starts, including a second at Daytona, a third at Atlanta and fourths at Texas and Dover. Enfinger finished eighth at Kansas last year.
Johnny Sauter, No. 13 Ford
Sauter, 41, is a 24-time winner in the trucks series, including the race at Kansas in 2005. Sauter, the trucks series champion in 2016, is coming off a win at Dover and is second in the standings. He has seven top-10 finishes in 10 starts at Kansas. He was second in 2017 and fifth last year.
Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevrolet
All Moffitt, 26, did last season was win a series-best six races, including the season finale at Homestead for the championship in the No, 16 Toyota, only to lose his ride for lack of sponsorship. He found a new ride with Maury Gallagher and has four top-four finishes in six starts, including second from the pole last week at Dover.
