Former Chiefs stars to give NASCAR drivers their starting command at Kansas Speedway

Watch: Time lapse of NASCAR team semi-trucks performing a delicate dance to park their rigs In a display of choreographed precision, watch a time-lapse parade of the super skilled drivers piloting the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup haulers as they arrive Thursday evening at Kansas Speedway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a display of choreographed precision, watch a time-lapse parade of the super skilled drivers piloting the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup haulers as they arrive Thursday evening at Kansas Speedway.

Two members of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame — defensive end Neil Smith and running back Christian Okoye — will be grand marshals and give the command, “Drivers, Start Your Engines,” for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Digital Ally 400 on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

In addition, former Chiefs safety Mark Collins will wave the green flag to start the race.

Smith, the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 1988, spent nine years with the club and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in sacks with 15 in 1993 and ranks third on the club’s all-time list with 85.5 sacks.

Okoye, known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” for his powerful running style, was a the Chiefs’ second-round pick in 1987 and spent six years with the club. A two-time Pro Bowl pick, Okoye led the NFL in rushing with1,480 yards in 1989 and ranks third on the club’s all-time rushing list with 4,897 yards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Collins, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, spent 1994-96 with the Chiefs.