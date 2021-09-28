Kansas City Royals announce promotions for scouting executives Goldberg and Ontiveros

In this file photo, Kansas City Royals 2021 first-round draft pick Frank Mozzicato poses with members of the Royals front office after he signed his contract at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday July 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured, from left to right, are general manager Dayton Moore, area scout Casey Fahy, Mozzicato, and assistant general manager/amateur scouting Lonnie Goldberg. The Royals on Tuesday promoted Goldberg to vice president/player personnel. Jason Hanna / Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals’ front office restructure that included the elevation of Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and JJ Picollo to general manager now includes a shakeup in the amateur scouting department.

The Royals promoted Lonnie Goldberg from assistant general manager/amateur scouting to vice president/player personnel. The club also elevated Danny Ontiveros from assistant director scouting to the club’s new scouting director.

The moves were announced on Tuesday prior to the opening game of the final homestand of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

Goldberg, now in his 14th season in the organization, has overseen the club’s amateur draft. Prior to holding the title of assistant GM, he served as director of scouting from 2010-18 and director of baseball operations from 2007-09.

Ontiveros, now in his 15th season with the Royals, spent the previous five as the assistant director of scouting. Prior to that, he worked in the scouting department as the West Coast regional scouting supervisor from 2010-16 and the area scout for Southern California from 2007-09.

This season, the Royals became the first club in major-league history to have five pitchers from the same draft class (2018) make starts for the organization that drafted them.

“The Kansas City Royals organization is forever grateful for their sacrifices, commitment and strong evaluation skills that have led to our very successful Rule 4 Drafts,” Moore said in a release from the club. “Personally, I have enjoyed watching the two of them work closely together and I am excited to see that relationship continue.

“Danny will obviously be responsible for the daily operation and management of all amateur scouting efforts. Together, we celebrate this well-deserved promotion, and congratulate Danny, Julie and their daughter, Casey. Lonnie will be responsible for all aspects of player evaluation, which includes our 40-man roster, our minor league system, international talent, as well as the amateur draft. Please join me in congratulating Lonnie, Blythe, Jaxon and Jaden.”