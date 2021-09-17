Kelenic’s two homers sink Kansas City Royals in series opener at Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals third baseman Hanser Alberto gets the second out of a double play on the Seattle Mariners’ Abraham Toro at second during the sixth inning on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. AP

Two big swings by Seattle Mariners highly-touted rookie center fielder Jarred Kelenic forced the Kansas City Royals to unsuccessfully play catch-up for most of the night.

The Mariners pitching staff made sure the Royals never made up that head start Kelenic provided, and the Royals lost their third game in a row, 6-2, in front of an announced 14,904 at Kauffman Stadium for the first game of a three-game series.

The Royals (66-81) fell to 3-2 against the Mariners this season.

The Mariners took some of the shine off of Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley’s major-league debut. The right-handed Texas native, pitched four innings and allowed four runs.

Kelenic, 22, became the youngest Mariners player with a multi-homer game since Alex Rodríguez hit two home runs on Aug. 21, 1996. Kelenic hit both of his homers off Heasley, and both were two-run blasts.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Hunter Dozier hit his third home run in his past six games. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor returned to the lineup for the first time since Saturday, and he had a hit in the loss.

Whit Merrifield went 2 for 5 with a double for KC. Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez went 1 for 4 and extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez did not homer in the game. Perez (0 for 4) remains tied with Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the most home runs by a primary catcher in a single season in MLB history (45).

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run to move one ahead of Perez for the major-league lead this season.

The Royals didn’t score until they had two outs in the sixth inning. After a Merrifield single and a walk by Perez, Benintendi dropped a well-placed single in shallow left field with two outs that allowed Merrifield to score from second base.

Benintendi’s RBI single made the score 4-1. Then Carlos Santana drew a walk to load the bases for Taylor. However, Taylor struck out, ending the inning with three men stranded on base.

The Mariners added a run in the seventh after the first two batters of the inning reached on a walk and a single against relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer. Left-hander Jake Brentz entered the game with runners on first and third, and he nearly got out of the inning without allowing a run.

However, a potential inning-ending double play didn’t get turned when Dozier’s foot came off first base and prevented the second out from being made. The runner scored from third on the play.

Dozier homered in the bottom of the seventh and made the score 5-2. Dozier has hit in four consecutive games, and he entered the night having gone 8 for 24 in his previous seven games with seven of his hits going for extra bases.

The Mariners tacked another run onto their total in the eighth on Luis Torrens’ two-out RBI single into right field.

The Royals had two runners in scoring position in the ninth inning, but Perez grounded out to end the game.

The second game of the three-game series is set for a first pitch at 6:10 p.m. CT on Saturday. The pitching matchup features Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (7-8, 4.23 ERA) vs. Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (4-6, 4.99).