With center fielder Michael A. Taylor away, Kansas City Royals recall Kyle Isbel

Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

For the first time since April, Kyle Isbel is in the majors and starting for the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, the Royals recalled Isbel to fill in for starting center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

The left-handed hitting Isbel started in center field and slotted in the eighth spot in the Royals’ lineup.

The Royals placed Taylor, who started Saturday night’s game, on the family medical emergency list on Sunday.

Taylor, one of the best defensive outfielders in the majors and a Gold Glove candidate, has played in 131 games and started 124 in center field (one as designated hitter).

This season, Taylor has slashed .243/.298/.351 with 11 home runs, 50 RBIs And 12 stolen bases.

Defensively, he entered the day leading all outfielders in the majors in outs above average and defensive runs saved.

Isbel, who had not played above the Single-A level of the minors prior to this season, made the major-league roster out of spring training and started in right field for the Royals in the season opener.

He played in 12 games in April before the Royals optioned him to the alternate training site on April 22.

Isbel slashes .265/.306/.324 during his time in the majors.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

This season at Triple-A, he has slashed .269/.357/.444 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 103 games.