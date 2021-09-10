Benintendi and the bullpen stand tall as the Kansas City Royals win in extra innings

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi (right) is congratulated by Nicky Lopez (8) following Benintendi’s three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax during the first inning on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. AP

After clashing 13 times already this season, the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins apparently decided to skip the feeling-out stage and got right to the action as the teams combined for seven first-inning runs and three home runs.

Then pitching took over the game and the offenses went quiet for the better part of nine innings before Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to provide the margin of victory in the Royals’ 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Benintendi went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Nicky Lopez had two hits and extended his on-base streak to 20 games for KC, while. Michael A. Taylor had a hit and drove in a run.

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch went six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out four.

The Royals started things off with three runs in the top half of the first inning on Benintendi’s 14th home run of the season. The three-run blast came after Lopez doubled with one out and Perez walked.

Lynch couldn’t protect that lead for long. He gave up a moonshot to Byron Buxton — a 457-foot solo homer to begin the bottom of the first. After hits by Jorge Polanco (double) and Rob Refsnyder (single), Josh Donaldson hooked a 3-2 slider into the left-field corner and around the foul pole for a three-run homer.

Lynch gave up four runs before he recorded an out.

After the first inning, Minnesota’s starting pitcher Griffin Jax retired 10 of 11. However, the Royals tied the score with two outs in the fourth on Taylor’s 100th career double. Benintendi, who was running hard on the crack of the bat, scored from first on the double to left-center, tying the score 4-4.

Meanwhile, Lynch didn’t give up another run and retired 17 of the last 20 batters he faced after the four-run first inning.

The score remained tied until the 11th inning.

The three-game series continues on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. The pitching matchup features Royals right-hander Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA) against Twins right-hander Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99).