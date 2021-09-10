Ex-Royals pitcher was restrained by teammates from going after umpire in KBO game

Two years ago, left-hander Mike Montgomery gave up a home run during a Royals game against the Twins in Minneapolis and believed an umpire’s strike zone was to blame for the dinger.

Montgomery let the umpire know he wasn’t pleased with the his work and was ejected. As the walked off the field, Montgomery tossed the ball in the umpire’s general direction and that was that.

This season, Montgomery is pitching for the Samsung Lions in the KBO in South Korea, and he was ejected again on Thursday. This time, he didn’t leave quietly.

Montgomery had to be restrained by teammates, threw a rosin bag at the umpire, then took off his jersey and threw it on the field.

Twitter user Daniel Kim shared the video and this is an epic meltdown:

Former #Cubs LHP Mike Montgomery made a run at home-plate umpire and threw a rosin bag and connected. He was warned about ‘12 second pitch rule’ and maybe that’s why he got upset? Highly unlikely that he’s going throw another pitch in #KBO after this. #SamsungLions pic.twitter.com/OXE8ITlFEm — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) September 10, 2021

The game appears to have ended in a 2-2 tie or it was suspended.