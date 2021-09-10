For Pete's Sake
Ex-Royals pitcher was restrained by teammates from going after umpire in KBO game
Two years ago, left-hander Mike Montgomery gave up a home run during a Royals game against the Twins in Minneapolis and believed an umpire’s strike zone was to blame for the dinger.
Montgomery let the umpire know he wasn’t pleased with the his work and was ejected. As the walked off the field, Montgomery tossed the ball in the umpire’s general direction and that was that.
This season, Montgomery is pitching for the Samsung Lions in the KBO in South Korea, and he was ejected again on Thursday. This time, he didn’t leave quietly.
Montgomery had to be restrained by teammates, threw a rosin bag at the umpire, then took off his jersey and threw it on the field.
Twitter user Daniel Kim shared the video and this is an epic meltdown:
The game appears to have ended in a 2-2 tie or it was suspended.
