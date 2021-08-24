SportsBeat KC: Royals’ rotation sizzling, and how does middle infield line up in ’22?

Starter Daniel Lynch has helped lead the Royals’ crackerjack pitching performance in August. AP file photo

Only a few weeks of evidence is available, but what a stretch for the Royals’ rotation.

With Carlos Hernandez and Daniel Lynch leading the way, they’ve won seven of eight and their starters are 5-0 in that run.

On this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, which originated as SportsBeat Live stream Tuesday morning, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian project what this means for the future. And, speaking of next season, where will Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Bobby Witt Jr. find themselves on the diamond in 2022? Plenty of flexibility there.

Finally, Salvador Perez is having a career year when it seems his trajectory should be headed in a different direction.

