Kansas City Royals offense pours it on in 9-1 win to complete sweep of Chicago Cubs

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Seven Kansas City Royals players collected hits, six scored runs and six drove in runs — led by Andrew Benintendi’s 3-for-4 game with three RBIs and two runs scored — as they defeated the Cubs 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

With the three-game series sweep over the Cubs, the Royals (55-68) have won six of seven games.

Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández tossed a career-high seven innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on his way to his fourth win of the season. He allowed one run, four hits and three walks.

The Royals will continue their three-city, 10-day road trip at Houston. They’ll begin a three-game series with the Astros on Monday night.

Royals first baseman Carlos Santana had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Whit Merrifield went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Nicky Lopez went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and two walks.

Hunter Dozier (2 for 4), Benintendi and Santana each roped doubles.

This story will be updated.