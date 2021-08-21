Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid derailed by Mother Nature as Kansas City Royals beat Chicago Cubs

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic threw six innings of no-hit ball before giving up a hit in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. AP

The Kansas City Royals left-handed starting pitcher Kris Bubic handcuffed and frustrated hitters for six innings with seemingly nothing able to rattle him.

Then Mother Nature took her crack at knocking Bubic off course.

Bubic tried to stay loose through a 34-minute weather delay due to lightning and some very light rain, but he lost the no-hit bid two batters into the resumption.

While Bubic’s outstanding outing came to a frustrating halt, the Royals carried on and picked up a 4-2 series-clinching win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals (54-68) have now won five of six games, and they can sweep the series on Sunday.

Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield had three hits apiece in the win, and Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with a double. Michael A. Taylor and Lopez also swatted doubles.

This story will be updated.