SportsBeat KC: Why Adalberto Mondesi can’t play ... and Whit Merrifield can’t not play

Whit Merrifield is the Royals’ new iron man, breaking Alcides Escobar’s club record for consecutive games played. The streak stands in contrast to the status of infielder Adalberto Mondesi, who has suffered another yet injury setback.

Merrifield’s streak is the leadoff topic in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

Also, it’s not longer a matter of when Bobby Witt Jr. will make his major-league debut this season, but if he will at all. We also discuss the recent Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox up in Iowa.

Toughness and grit and grind: Why Merrifield is Royals’ new iron man

Royals place Greg Holland on IL and latest on Adalberto Mondesi’s injury