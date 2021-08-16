Kansas City Royals place Greg Holland on IL. Plus, the latest on Adalberto Mondesi

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi won’t likely come off of the injured list soon, and right-handed veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland joined him on Monday.

Holland, who last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, went on the IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. The Royals recalled right-hander Joel Payamps to fill Holland’s spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Mondesi came back to Kansas City on Sunday for further evaluation by the club’s medical staff. He’d been dealing with “tightness” during his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. Mondesi has been on the IL with a left oblique strain since June 21. The Royals put his rehab assignment on hold.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said the latest issue Mondesi has dealt with was the result of scar tissue from the right oblique strain he suffered at the end of spring training. That injury kept him on the IL from the start of the season until May 24.

Mondesi did work out Monday afternoon on the field at Kauffman Stadium. Matheny said for the time being, Mondesi will continue to do fielding, throwing and running work.

He may even take right-handed swings, but they’re backing off of his left-handed swings due to the tightness and scar tissue in his right side from his original oblique injury.

Mondesi, 26, has played in just 10 games this season. He has had IL stints for the right oblique injury, a left hamstring strain and the current left oblique injury.

Holland, 35, has appeared in 50 games this season. He has a team-high seven saves in 11 tries this season along with 5.79 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a .243 opponent’s batting average. His 50 appearances are the third-most on the pitching staff behind relievers Scott Barlow (53) and Jake Brentz (56).

A veteran who re-signed with the club this offseason after having returned to the organization on a minor-league deal prior to the 2020 season, Holland has seen his ERA rise each month from May (2.53) through his six appearances in August (14.40).

Matheny said the shoulder issue was something Holland had been trying to “push through” for some time.

“He just realized that he wasn’t gaining any ground,” Matheny said. “This guy may be one of the best I’ve seen as far as just pushing through to take the ball. That’s a gift and a curse all at the same time.”