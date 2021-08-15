Salvador Perez reaches 30-homer benchmark but Cardinals sweep Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from pitcher Kris Bubic, center, as catcher Cam Gallagher, second left, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Bubic gave up seven runs before being taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez continued the most productive power-hitting season of his 10-year career and launched his 30th home run of the year, but even a Salvy Splash into the left-field fountain couldn’t make up for a seven-run deficit in the first two innings.

The St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Royals left-hander Kris Bubic and forced the Royals to play from behind from the first inning. The Royals dropped the series finale 7-2 in front of an announced 18,317 on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

With the loss, the Royals (49-67) were swept in the three-game set and lost the season series to their I-70 rivals 5-1. They’ll welcome the Houston Astros to KC on Monday night.

The Cardinals (61-56) have won six straight.

Perez’s two-run homer provided all of his club’s scoring. Andrew Benintendi (2 for 4) and Emmanuel Rivera (2 for 4) had two hits apiece.

Bubic allowed seven runs, nine hits (including two home runs), a walk and a hit batter in 1 1/3 innings.

This story will be updated.