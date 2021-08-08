Brady Singer set to make his return as Kansas City Royals move to six-man rotation

Kansas City Royals’ Brady Singer against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Former top draft pick Brady Singer will make his return to the Kansas City Royals’ starting pitching rotation on Wednesday against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals manager Mike Matheny announced the scheduled rotation for this week’s series against the Yankees starting on Monday. Right-hander Carlos Hernández will start the series opener, followed by left-hander Daniel Lynch on Tuesday and Singer in Wednesday afternoon’s finale.

The Royals will shift from a five- to six-man rotation with the addition of Singer to go along with Sunday’s starter Kris Bubic, Brad Keller, Mike Minor, Hernández and Lynch.

Singer, 25, has been on the injured list since July 20 with right shoulder fatigue. He made two appearances for Triple-A Omaha (July 30 and August 4) as part of a minor-league rehab assignment, but he joined the Royals in St. Louis this weekend.

The No. 18 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Singer made his major-league debut last year and made 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

In 19 starts for the Royals this season, Singer is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP, a .278 opponent’s batting average, 92 strikeouts and 37 walks in 87 2/3 innings.

His last start in the majors came on July 17 in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and one walk in two innings.

The Royals will have to make a roster move prior to Wednesday’s game in order to add Singer back to the active roster.