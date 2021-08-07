On a day of celebrating Satchel Paige in Kansas City, and at his old home

Leroy “Satchel” Paige, who pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on August 9, 1971. The Associated Press

Fifty years ago this week in the Satchel Paige home near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, his daughter, Linda, reveled in helping her parents select their wardrobe and pack for Cooperstown, New York on the occasion of the fabled pitcher’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Paige wasn’t the first Black player in the Hall of Fame; that was Jackie Robinson in 1962.

But via special committee, he was the first honored primarily for his career in the Negro Leagues. And that was a monumental breakthrough that paved a way for the likes of Josh Gibson, Oscar Charleston and Cool Papa Bell and other Negro Leagues icons.

And it arguably was a foundational first step in a through line to Major League Baseball last December recognizing the Negro Leagues from 1920-48 as, in fact, Major Leagues, too.

So the upcoming ceremony on Monday was cause for jubilation in the home that Satchel used to call “Grand Central Station,” a nod to all the family who’d stay there and endless visitors such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and the Harlem Globetrotters.

That’s the way it was around the charismatic intergalactic star, the “Muhammad Ali of baseball before we knew who Muhammad Ali was,” as Bob Kendrick put it.

“Anybody who was anybody made their way to Satchel’s house, because you wanted to hang with Satchel,” said Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, laughing and adding, “If those walls could talk.”

On the days leading up to his induction, the walls would have tracked the joy in the context of the realities of his lifetime in the game, in his journey through Jim Crow laws and racial segregation to the “gentleman’s agreement” that effectively banned Blacks until Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947.

(Not to mention the mentality that initially called for Paige’s plaque to be placed in a veritable “separate but equal” wing as part of a new exhibit commemorating the Negro Leagues, a wretched concept that thankfully was put to rest about a month before the ceremony.)

If those walls could talk more recently, though, they’d have been telling a tale of woe. The 3,700 square foot home, where Paige lived the last 32 years of his life until his death in 1982, has been empty since the last family member moved some 30 years ago, rife with troubles over the years since and severely damaged by a fire in 2018 that remains under an open investigation for arson.

Even though the roof later was replaced and the house otherwise stabilized, the property has been left languishing.

So it’s a mighty fine convergence of fate in store on Monday.

Yes, we know Satchel liked to say, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”

But in this case, it’s some welcome gains.

At Kauffman Stadium, the Royals will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his induction into the National Baseball Hall of fame with a pre-game ceremony featuring family members and Paige’s Hall of Fame plaque, which will be on display in the Royals Hall of Fame during the game as well as at the NLBM on Tuesday.

The idea is rooted in both Paige’s enormous influence on the game and his enduring connection to Kansas City, where he pitched for the Monarchs of the Negro Leagues and came to stay for a reason Kendrick called upon an old Buck O’Neil-ism to describe:

He might have known he was coming to the heart of America, but he didn’t know it would be the center of the universe in terms of Black culture of the times.

Seventeen years after he made his American League debut at age 42, helping Cleveland to its last World Series victory, Kansas City is also where Paige punctuated his claim to agelessness: In 1965, he pitched his last major-league game at age 59 (approximately, because his age was always a matter of debate) for the Kansas City Athletics … while relaxing in a rocking chair between innings.

That and his decision to settle here, said Royals historian Curt Nelson, makes Paige “of Kansas City” even if he was born in Mobile, Alabama. And that makes him a part of the lore of baseball here, Nelson said, “which we feel like is our responsibility to live up to and maintain and further. So his story is our story, and we want to make sure that we are mindful of that.”

Speaking of Paige being “our story,” that ceremony will come hours after a press conference set up by the City Planning and Development office to announce the selection of the group that will redevelop the home at 2626 East 28th Street, the apparent realization of a recent initiative of the Kansas City Homesteading Authority to solicit proposals from public and private investors.

Details of the concept aren’t yet public, but Linda Paige Shelby said it was a plan the family was “absolutely” good with.

And maybe that will ultimately make it conducive to an idea that’s been percolating with Kendrick: a Black Baseball tour of the city connected to the Negro Leagues.

In his “perfect world,” he said, the tour would include such landmarks as the former Paseo YMCA (where the Negro National League was founded in 1920), and the site of old Munical Stadium (the home, among others, of the Kansas City Monarchs), the grave sites of Buck O’Neil and Paige (aka Paige Island) at Forest Hills Cemetery and, now, perhaps the one-time home of Paige and his family.

Just as Paige would be a pillar of any such tour, among his many other distinctions, he also was vital to the success of the Negro Leagues themselves. With his sheer showmanship, including his stupefying variety of deliveries and pitches, philosophies/witticisms and playing up the mystery of his age, crowds flocked to see him.

“Satchel was the biggest and brightest star in a league that was filled with stars, but in many ways Satchel Paige was the Negro Leagues,” Kendrick said. “He in many ways was larger than life.”

So much so that Kendrick believes Paige’s persona, as well as his age, may have kept him from otherwise taking Robinson’s place in history. Owners of the day, he said, would use code terms about him such as “he didn’t play the game the right way.”

But more discerning eyes saw something more, including the eagle-eyed ones of Ted Williams, who played a key role in what led to 1971.

In his own induction speech in 1966, Williams made the then-extraordinary gesture of saying he hoped that some day the names of Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson could be added in some way “as a symbol of the great Negro League players that are not here only because they were not given a chance.”

“It was pretty bold of Ted to use his platform that way,” Kendrick said.

Within a few years, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America formed a committee to advocate for Negro Leagues players in the Hall, a movement that ultimately resulted in Paige’s induction.

Fifty years later, that’s history worth revisiting … just like the house is.

Speaking with The Star a few months ago, Shelby lamented its state, the fact Satchel Paige Elementary School had closed in 2016 and the deterioration of Satchel Paige Memorial Stadium. It all had combined, she said then, to make her feel like “everything that has my dad’s name on it, from the closing of the school, the (baseball) park named after him is falling down. And then finally our home was set on fire. Everything associated with my father … is just being dismantled.”

Now, though, there is the fresh joy of the house on trajectory to a revival on the very day some of the most moving memories within are being commemorated. And it sure seems fitting it’s all entwined.