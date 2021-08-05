Salvador Perez more dangerous than ever in middle of Kansas City Royals’ lineup

Ten years into his major-league career, Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez has kept a straightforward and simple approach to goal-setting in regard to home runs.

“Right before the season starts,” Perez said through a big smile. “I remember Esky (Alcides Escobar) and me, we always said, ‘Double digits. After that, whatever is coming, is coming.’”

Well, this season, Perez hit his 10th homer on May 29. What has come since then has been a little more than two months of games, a seventh All-Star Game appearance, an appearance in the MLB Home Run Derby and 17 additional regular-season home runs.

The 27th homer came Wednesday night at the expense of pitcher Lucas Giolito in the third inning of a 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With that two-run blast to left field, Perez matched his single-season career high for home runs in a season. He also hit 27 home runs in 2017 and 2018. Perez joined Steve Balboni as the only Royals with three seasons of 27 home runs or more. Balboni hit 28 in 1984, 36 in 1985 and 29 in 1986.

In 2017, Perez’s 27th came on Sept. 25. In 2018, No. 27 sailed over the wall on Sept. 22. In both seasons, he played 129 games.

This season, Perez has played in 106 games. He still has 56 games remaining. He has started in every game this season, 84 at catcher and 22 as the designated hitter.

“It’s pretty incredible what he’s doing as a catcher and the fact that he has been behind the plate in 95% of our games in Kansas City heat in the summer,” All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield said. “To still have his legs under him, to be hitting balls like he’s hitting them is pretty incredible. It’s fun to watch, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Through Wednesday night, Perez has batted .276 with a .304 OBP and a .514 slugging percentage. His 68 RBIs are 12 shy of his career-high 80. His 10 walks are also 12 shy of a career high for the free-swinging Perez.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said for players and staff who see Perez on a daily basis, they recognize things Perez does that are just “different,” even his pregame work. The way he controls the barrel of the bat, the way he can hit balls outside of the strike zone with tremendous power, it’s all noticeable among those at the top levels of the game.

“We’re not surprised,” Matheny said. “I think he’s just figuring out something new. I think he’s figuring out how to be an even better hitter. You’re talking about one of the better offensive players in the league, that’s just now, I believe, finding another level.”

Perez, who has always maintained that defense dominates his daily focus, has become more aware of the opposing pitcher’s tendencies and has taken the time to develop a plan of attack at the plate.

Perez, who won his third Silver Slugger last year for the shortened season, has credited the offseason work he has done with hitting guru and Royals special assignment hitting coach Mike Tosar and listening to the advice of major-league hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.

“(Bradshaw) told me one good point, try to use all fields, right field, the gaps,” Perez said. “I think in the past, I just tried to pull, pull, pull. I’m trying to listen to him. He told me, ‘Hey, you can get homers to right field too. Try to stay more middle. Try not to open your front shoulder a little bit.’ Sometimes (I open up) too quick, like that last at-bat when I hit into a ground ball double play.”

In 2016, Perez hit 22 homers. Not one went to right field or right-center. In 2017, he hit two to right or right-center.

This season he has six to right or right-center.

Perez finished the night tied with Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the most hard-hit balls (95 mph or more) in the majors.

“I feel great at home plate right now, all season long,” Perez said. “I still only have 10 or 11 walks. … I think using all of the field is the key. I just try to get a hit. Sometimes we face one of the best pitchers in the league, so you just need to be smart, not try to do too much and take what they’re giving to you.”