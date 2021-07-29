Perez and Taylor homer and Hernández goes 6 scoreless as Kansas City Royals win series

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout following his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The Kansas City Royals certainly stumbled getting out of the starting block after the All-Star break, but they’ve now won eight of nine since they dropped two of three in their opening series.

All-Star catcher Salvador Perez started the scoring with his 25th home run of the season, his third consecutive game with a homer, Michael A. Taylor also homered and right-handed rookie pitcher Carlos Hernández tossed six scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The win gave the Royals (45-56) the series victory with three wins in the four-game set.

Perez had two hits in the game as did first baseman Carlos Santana (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Nicky Lopez (2 for 3, triple). Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Hernández, who made his third start of the season, bounced back from a rough outing against the Detroit Tigers in his previous start. He’d gone just 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and four walks his previous time out.

Thursday, Hernández pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits and one walk against the White Sox. He gave up only one extra-base hit and struck out four. He featured a fastball that reached 100 mph.

The Royals’ starting pitchers have now registered quality starts in eight of their last nine games.

The Royals led 5-0 when Hernández turned the game over to the bullpen. Left-hander Richard Lovelady pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

This story will be updated.