Homers by Santana and Perez propel Kansas City Royals comeback win over the Tigers

The numbers lined up too perfectly for it not to happen. The Kansas City Royals were going for their fourth straight win on the day they honored franchise legend Alex Gordon with his jersey No. 4 flashing all around the stadium during the pregame ceremony.

Of course, the Royals put the cosmically-inevitable outcome in doubt for the first four a half innings. Then again, the best part of Gordon’s tenure with the franchise included some of the most dramatic you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it rallies in club history. So in a way, it was fitting.

The Royals rallied from a six-run deficit in the fifth inning and turned it into a three-run lead by the end of the seventh on their way to a 9-8 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 24,616 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

The Royals (41-55) secured their fourth straight win and clinched a series victory against the Tigers on Alex Gordon Day.

Salvador Perez’s three-run home run with two outs played a big part in igniting the offense as part of a four-run fifth inning, and Carlos Santana delivered a game-changing three-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Royals their first lead of the night.

Perez went 2 for 5 with two runs scored, while Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with a walk and a double. Hanser Alberto’s pinch-hit two-run triple to the center field wall pushed the Royals total to nine runs and ultimately provided the margin of victory.

The Royals string of three consecutive quality starts snapped as right-hander Carlos Hernández gave up five runs (four earned) on two hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. His four walks were as many as in his previous four appearances (10 2/3 innings) combined.

