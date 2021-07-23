Ryan O’Hearn snaps quirky streak, leads KC Royals to home victory vs. Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn (66) celebrates hits three-run home run with Jorge Soler (12) during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. AP

Ryan O’Hearn’s celebration had a little extra oomph ... and for good reason.

After crossing home plate, O’Hearn got a running start before leaping in the air to connect elbows with teammate Jorge Soler — a show of emotion 689 days in the making.

O’Hearn’s rare display of power at Kauffman Stadium power was certainly timely. His fourth-inning, three-run home run gave Kansas City the cushion it needed, boosting the Royals in a 5-3 home victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The result extended KC’s win streak to three games, while also snapping a string of seven straight Tigers victories.

O’Hearn’s 422-foot blast to the Sonic Slam Seats in center ended a curious drought. Before then, he’d gone 116 straight at-bats without hitting a home run at Kauffman Stadium, with his last coming on Sept. 3, 2019.

Interestingly, that meant 12 straight round-trippers for O’Hearn — including seven this season — had come on the road before Friday’s connection.

The Royals, who led 4-1 after O’Hearn’s homer, kept that advantage with help from solid starting pitching and defense.

Kris Bubic had a second straight strong outing, going six innings while allowing just a single run with four strikeouts and two walks. His changeup’s dipping action was especially notable, as the Tigers whiffed on eight of their 19 offerings at the pitch.

He also had help from those behind him. The Royals turned three double plays while he was in, which included a crucial one in the sixth when Nicky Lopez started a 6-4-3 turn that helped Bubic escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam.

Some long-slumbering Royals also continued to show signs of improvement. Hunter Dozier shot a triple off the right-field wall and drew a walk, while Soler also had two walks and a pair of line-drive outs at 104 and 106 mph.

The Royals’ Carlos Santana added a solo shot in the fifth, wrapping it around the right-field foul pole for his 16th homer of the season.

Greg Holland secured a two-run lead in the ninth for his seventh save.

The Royals, who improved to 40-55, will start Carlos Hernandez in Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. game. Rookie Daniel Lynch will be called up to start Sunday.