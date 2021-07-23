When will KC Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi start a rehab assignment? Here’s latest update

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi could be headed to a rehab assignment in the next two weeks, manager Mike Matheny said Friday.

Mondesi, who has been out since June 20 because of a left oblique injury, was slated to do some on-field work at Kauffman Stadium before Friday night’s game against Detroit.

“Still looking towards the end of this month, possibly having him at the point where he could go play somewhere, which would be really good,” Matheny said. “That’s the first timeline I’ve kind of been given, and everything’s pointing in that direction.”

Matheny said Mondesi had recently been doing some controlled swings and was set to do defensive work at Kauffman Stadium.

Mondesi has battled injuries all season, playing in 10 games with four home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and six runs scored. He previously hurt his other oblique — the right one — at the beginning of the season and missed the team’s first 45 games. He later battled a hamstring strain in early June as well.

With Mondesi out, Nicky Lopez has taken over primary shortstop duties while filling in admirably. His .357 on-base percentage is second among Royals’ qualified hitters, while his Fangraphs’ WAR ranking also is second on the team behind only Whit Merrifield.