Kansas City had one of the nation’s highest TV ratings for baseball’s All-Star Game

American League’s Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, left, greets Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, after scoring on a base hit by Marcus Semien, of the Toronto Blue Jays, during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

The first game to be played after Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Every other team will have the day off so the Red Sox-Yankees game, which is on ESPN, can take center stage.

Two big-market teams should mean higher TV ratings, but that wasn’t the case with Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Neither New York nor Boston managed to crack the top five of the markets that had the highest ratings for the Midsummer Classic.

Kansas City, however, was third with a 9.7 rating and 19 share. That trailed only San Diego (12.2/28) and Cincinnati (11.3/23). Denver (9.6/22) was fourth, followed by Cleveland (9.1/18).

Fox Sports reported the overall viewership for the All-Star Game was up slightly to 8,311,000 from 8,162,000 a year ago.

Here is a closer look at some of the viewership numbers that Fox Sports provided:

: Best linear performance since 2018

: Most-streamed @AllStarGame in history@MLBONFOX sees mile-high numbers for the 2021 MLB @AllStarGame. pic.twitter.com/lVxHOpknMX — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 14, 2021

MARKET MOVERS



Top available markets from the 2021 MLB @AllStarGame on FOX include San Diego, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver and Cleveland.



Other key highlights can be found below pic.twitter.com/5hVsIFKkFE — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 14, 2021

Next year’s All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium and it is scheduled for July 12.