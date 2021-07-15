Royals
Kansas City had one of the nation’s highest TV ratings for baseball’s All-Star Game
The first game to be played after Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees on Thursday.
Every other team will have the day off so the Red Sox-Yankees game, which is on ESPN, can take center stage.
Two big-market teams should mean higher TV ratings, but that wasn’t the case with Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Neither New York nor Boston managed to crack the top five of the markets that had the highest ratings for the Midsummer Classic.
Kansas City, however, was third with a 9.7 rating and 19 share. That trailed only San Diego (12.2/28) and Cincinnati (11.3/23). Denver (9.6/22) was fourth, followed by Cleveland (9.1/18).
Fox Sports reported the overall viewership for the All-Star Game was up slightly to 8,311,000 from 8,162,000 a year ago.
Here is a closer look at some of the viewership numbers that Fox Sports provided:
Next year’s All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium and it is scheduled for July 12.
Comments