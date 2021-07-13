Kansas City Royals’ Sal Perez, Whit Merrifield are winners with AL at MLB All-Star Game

American League’s Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, blows a bubble prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) AP

Catcher Salvador Perez and infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield became the first tandem of Kansas City Royals players to appear in the same Midsummer Classic since 2017.

Perez started for the American League Tuesday night while Merrifield came off the bench in a 5-2 American League victory over the National League in the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The AL won its eighth consecutive All-Star Game. Perez and Merrifield each went 0 for 2 at the plate and played four innings apiece in the field. The game ended on a ground ball force out to Merrifield at second base.

In each of the previous two All-Star Games — there was no All-Star Game last year during the coronavirus pandemic — the Royals had a lone representative.

Merrifield made his first All-Star Game in 2019 in Cleveland the year Perez missed the entire season following Tommy John surgery in March. Perez was the club’s representative in 2018 in Washington, D.C.

In 2017, the Royals sent three players to the All-Star Game, with third baseman Mike Moustakas coming off the bench and pitcher Jason Vargas pitching out of the bullpen. Perez started at catcher.

Perez started Tuesday for the sixth time in seven appearances in the All-Star Game. He batted in the No. 7 spot in the AL batting order.

Perez batted for the first time in the top of the second inning against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes with runners on first and second and no outs.

Perez’s second at-bat came in the top of the fourth inning with two outs and nobody on against Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez.

The second pitch of the at-bat sailed wildly high and inside. Perez jokingly stepped toward the mound as if he might charge at Marquez before he broke into laughter and a large smile.

Perez struck out swinging to end the inning. That was his final at-bat of the game.

While behind the plate for the first four innings for the AL, Perez caught Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson and Boston Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino took over behind the plate in the fifth inning.

The FOX broadcast recognized longtime Royals public relations executive Mike Swanson during the top of the sixth inning. Last month, Swanson, the club’s vice president of communications and broadcasting, announced plans to retire at the end of the season.

The broadcast showed a collage of photos of memorable moments from Swanson’s career, as well as a photo of him with his wife Renee and their daughter Rachel and the message “Congratulations on Retirement!”

Swanson grew up in Kansas City and worked for the Chiefs as a youth. His professional career in baseball has spanned 43 years, including stints with the Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks as well as the Royals.

In a stroke of excellent timing, the Swanson message appeared seconds before Merrifield came to the plate for his first at-bat.

Merrifield entered in place of second baseman Marcus Semien and faced New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker. Merrifield struck out swinging.

He has now appeared in two All-Star Games in two different positions. He played center field in the 2019 All-Star Game, substituting in for L.A. Angels star Mike Trout. This year, he played second base.

Merrifield batted for the second time in the eighth inning against St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes with runners on first and second and one out. Merrifield reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Royals (36-53) resume the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles (28-61) Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.