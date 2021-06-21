Baseball world honors Royals’ vice president after he announces retirement

Mike Swanson, Kansas City Royals Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting, throws out the first pitch before Sunday’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 2, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Whether or not they realize it, Royals fans likely have seen Mike Swanson during a postgame interview on television.

You can sometimes catch a glimpse of Swanson, who is the team’s vice president of communications and broadcasting, on the field near the player talking with Bally Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg.

On Friday night, he was by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s side during an interview on the MLB Network. When the chat was over, the MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger asked to speak with Swanson.

“You mean a lot to us, you mean a lot to Major League Baseball,” Amsinger said. “After 43 years in the business, you announced you are going to retire at the end of the year. What has this day been like for you in terms of the love you have received on your phone from so many people in the sport?”

Swanson joked: “Greg, I can’t even put it into words. It has been the most remarkable day. I told Mike Matheny, because we’d been in a little bit of a slump, and I said, ‘Geez, if I thought it would make a difference, I’d have retired a week ago.’”

Swanson added: “It’s been a hell of a run. Four different clubs. I grew up in Kansas City, so I got to start my life in baseball in Kansas City in 1973 when this ballpark opened, and I’ll be able to say I finished my career in Kansas City during this ballpark’s waning years. ... I don’t even want to start name-dropping, the people who have reached out to me has just been phenomenal.”

In addition to the Royals, Swanson worked for the Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks. He was the Robert O. Fishel Award winner in 2002. That is given for excellence in public relations.

On Twitter, a number of former MLB players sent best wishes to Swanson, along with broadcasters and others. Here is some of what was said.

Andy Benes, who pitched 15 seasons in the majors, reached out:

Congrats my friend. You’re the best! Enjoy — Andy Benes (@AndyBenes40) June 19, 2021

Former infielder Kurt Bevacqua, who played for the Padres, Royals and other teams in the 1970s and 80s, wrote this:

NO! — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) June 19, 2021

This is Fox Sports’ Adam Amin:

Can’t wait to talk to you for next week bub — Adam Amin (@adamamin) June 18, 2021

Former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins wrote this:

Congrats Swanne, awaay a pleasure to chat with you over the years- I’m sure I’ll see you at a sports venue in the near future. #RockChalk https://t.co/5qwRvJC534 — LaTroy Hawkins (@LaTroyHawkins32) June 19, 2021

Amaury Telemaco, who pitched for nine seasons in the majors, tweeted:

Hey Tele, great to hear from you. Always a gentleman and fun to have around. Be well ol’ pal. — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) June 19, 2021

Former Cleveland/Cincinnati pitcher Danny Graves reached out:

Congrats Swanee! One of the best out there! Enjoy retirement my friend! — Danny Graves (@dgravy32) June 19, 2021

Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus congratulated Swanson:

Total Legend! — Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) June 18, 2021

ESPN’s Rich Hollenburg wrote:

Wow!! Big news. A loss to the Royals and all of baseball. Swanney, you’re an absolute gem. Proud and honored to call you a friend. No one is more deserving of riding off into the sunset. May that sunset be long & slow & relaxing & filled with family & friends & great times! https://t.co/Err6b2lAWZ — Rich Hollenberg (@RichOnSports) June 18, 2021

Former Chiefs kicker Lawrence Tynes tweeted at Swanson:

Congrats Swanny! I’ll make sure I see you at the park before the season is over. Hell of a run!! — (@lt4kicks) June 19, 2021