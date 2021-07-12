Kansas City Royals pick Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna in MLB Draft’s Round 2

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Local product Ben Kudrna headed up the second day of the Kansas City Royals’ draft Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander from Overland Park became the second high school pitcher selected by the Royals in this year’s draft. He’s committed to play college baseball at LSU.

Kudrna is the highest-drafted Kansas high school player since the Colorado Rockies selected Riley Pint out of St. Thomas Aquinas with the fourth overall pick in 2016.

Kudrna, 18, features a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has reportedly touched 97 mph. He struck out 11 in this spring’s Kansas Class 5A title game.

MLB.com ranked Kudrna the 46th-best draft prospect among this year’s class. He gained some notoriety in national showcase-type events such as the Area Code Games.

The Royals used their first pick, No. 7 overall, on Connecticut high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato on Sunday.

This story will be updated.