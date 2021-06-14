Keys to the series, game times as reeling Kansas City Royals host Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield walks to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

After three consecutive losses in Oakland, the Kansas City Royals return home for a six-game home stand. They begin a three-game series Monday night against AL Central Division rival Detroit.

The Royals (30-34) have lost eight of their past nine games and have fallen four games below .500. That matches the farthest below .500 they’ve been all season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (26-39) have also lost three consecutive games and 7 of 10. They were held to one hit in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Monday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. CT

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Monday: DET LHP Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56) vs. KC RHP Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75); Tuesday: DET RHP Casey Mize (3-4, 3.44) vs. KC LHP Mike Minor (5-3, 4.50); Wednesday: DET LHP Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.35) vs. KC RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.85).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: On Sunday, the Royals allowed three home runs in a game for the third time in their last six games.

Keys to the series

The Royals offense has struggled in crucial situations of late. They went 7 for 43 with runners in scoring position on the recent road trip against the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics. Since June 4, the Royals have batted .172 (10 for 58) with runners in scoring position.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been one of the main engines of the offense. In his past 15 games, Perez has slashed .310/.333/.707 with seven home runs, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Tigers two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera has been a key figure in matchups against the Royals this season. In eight games, he has batted .313 with a .389 OBP. He has two home runs, including a grand slam, eight RBIs and four walks in 36 plate appearances.

The Tigers have a long list of key contributors on the injured list including infielder Jeimer Candelario, catcher Grayson Greiner (left hamstring strain), pitcher Michael Fulmer (right shoulder strain), pitcher Rony García (left knee sprain); outfielder Derek Hill (right shoulder sprain), pitcher Derek Holland (left shoulder inflammation), pitcher Erasmo Ramírez (right pectoralis strain), catcher Wilson Ramos (lumbar spine strain); outfielder Victor Reyes (left intercostal strain), pitcher Julio Teheran (right shoulder strain), pitcher Spencer Turnbull (right forearm strain).