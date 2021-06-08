SportsBeat KC: On Kowar’s Royals debut (yikes) + another IL stint for Mondesi (sigh)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar’s MLB debut didn’t go as everyone hoped. The Associated Press

Jackson Kowar got an out on his second pitch in his major-league debut Monday night in Anaheim.

After that? Oof.

Kowar didn’t make it out of the first inning against the Angels, and that discouraging first MLB start is the primary topic in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

This show, which started as a SportsBeat Live session Tuesday morning with KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and sports columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, also covers the latest on Adalberto Mondesi, who has returned to the injured list. What do we make of the the team’s most injury-prone player, who also happens to arguably be their best?

