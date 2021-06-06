Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi goes on IL after missing fourth game in a row

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi watches his double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (29-27) recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha to fill the open roster spot, and he will start in right field on Sunday.

Right-handed relief pitcher Josh Staumont was also been activated from the IL (left knee strain), and right-hander Tyler Zuber was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Staumont on the active roster.

Mondesi strained his left hamstring last Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he has not played in the past four games. His stint on the injured list will be retroactive to June 4.

In his first seven games since returning from the injured list because of an oblique strain that forced him to miss the first 45 games of the season, Mondesi went 9 for 25 (.360) at the plate with four multi-hit games and five extra-base hits. His homer on Monday gave him home runs in two of his last three games.

Olivares, who joined the major-league club last Sunday in Minnesota, played in three games and went 4 for 11 (.364) with two runs scored and a stolen base before the club optioned him back to Triple-A on Thursday when the Royals recalled right-handed relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos.

Staumont, who threw a live batting practice session last week, had been on the IL since May 28. He leads the pitching staff with five saves. He has posted a 2.78 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP, a .173 opponent’s batting average, 25 strikeouts and 13 walks in 21 appearances (22 2/3 innings).

In 20 appearances this season, Zuber registered a 6.35 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP, a .222 batting average against, 15 walks and 16 strikeouts in 17 innings. He recorded four holds.