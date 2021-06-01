Kansas City Royals’ Danny Duffy ramps up activity, but return to rotation not imminent

Kansas City Royals’ Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy continues to make strides towards an eventual return to the starting rotation, but that return is at least a few turns away.

Duffy, the veteran left-hander who went on the 10-day injured list May 17 with a left forearm flexor strain, has progressed to throwing with “some pretty good intensity” up to 90 feet and responding well, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday afternoon.

One of the next steps for Duffy will be throwing off of a mound in a controlled setting.

Despite that progress, Matheny acknowledged that Duffy wouldn’t be a consideration to join the starting rotation next week when the club will need a fifth starter.

Three days off within an eight-day period from May 17 -24 allowed the Royals to operate without five starting pitchers, though veteran Ervin Santana made a short spot-start Saturday. Triple-A starter Carlos Hernandez backed him up with a multi-inning relief outing after Santana left the game.

The Royals have a day off Wednesday, but they will play four consecutive days as they continue their home stand against the Minnesota Twins. Then they’ll go on a West Coast road trip for a pair of series against the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.

The Royals’ current rotation includes left-hander Mike Minor, who pitched Monday night, right-hander Brady Singer, left-hander Kris Bubic and right-hander Brad Keller.

Duffy’s forearm injury has been viewed as minor from the beginning. He revealed that he’d actually been pitching through tightness in his forearm for several weeks while he continued to turn in stellar outings.

Duffy, who is in the final year of a five-year, $65 million contract, anchored the Royals’ rotation through the first month and a half of the season.

He compiled a 4-3 record with a 1.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .222 opponent’s batting average, 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41 2/3 innings. When he went on the IL, Duffy had the seventh-best ERA among qualifying pitchers in the majors.

A former third-round draft pick by the Royals in 2007 who debuted in the majors in 2011, Duffy has seen several of his big-league seasons interrupted by injuries.

His career-high for innings in a season came in 2016, when he pitched 179 2/3 in 42 games (26 starts). His career high of 28 starts in a season came in 2018.