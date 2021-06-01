Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi has another injury seven games after IL return

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

One game into the Kansas City Royals’ first home stand this year without capacity restrictions, an injury to star shortstop Adalberto Mondesi already looms large.

Mondesi, 27, just returned from the injured list last week after having missed nearly the first two months of the season because of an oblique strain. He’d played in each game since his return, and he’d been an offensive spark.

However Mondesi left Monday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning because of a left hamstring injury. The extent of the injury wasn’t known as of Monday night. The Royals are expected to update Mondesi’s status on Tuesday.

“I hated to see him come out of the game right there,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said Monday night. “He had a tweak in his hamstring, so we’re still kind of getting our eyes on what that exactly is.”

It’s not clear if Mondesi got hurt on a particular play, but he did go a long way to make a play at the beginning of his final inning in the field.

Mondesi charged from deep in the hole at shortstop, gloved a chopper on the infield grass and fired across the diamond while on the run just in time to get Kevin Newman sprinting down the line for the first out of the inning.

Mondesi remained on the field for the rest of the inning. Nicky Lopez pinch hit for Mondesi, who was slated to bat first in the bottom of the eighth.

In his first seven games since returning from the injured list with an oblique strain, Mondesi went 9 for 25 (.360) at the plate with four multi-hit games and five extra-base hits. His homer on Monday gave him home runs in two of his last three games.