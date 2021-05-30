Royals

Kansas City Royals bullpen stands tall, Edward Olivares sparks pivotal inning vs. Twins

Kansas City Royals’ pitcher Brad Keller throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Kansas City Royals’ pitcher Brad Keller throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Stacy Bengs AP
MINNEAPOLIS

Brad Keller had a shaky start, but he fought his way through to earn his fifth win of the season while the bullpen contingent of Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four no-hit innings to get the Kansas City Royals out of Minnesota on a high note.

A four-run fifth inning and stellar relief pitching paved the way to the Royals 6-3 win over the Twins in front of an announced 17,923 in the finale of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

The win gave the Royals (25-26) a series victory and a 3-3 record on their six-game road trip.

Edward Olivares, recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, went 2 for 4 in his season debut for the Royals. Jarrod Dyson (2 for 4) and Whit Merrifield (2 for 5) also had two hits apiece.

Hunter Dozier homered and drove in two runs. Andrew Benintendi (1 for 3, sacrifice fly) also drove in a pair of runs.

This story will be updated.

