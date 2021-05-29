Royals’ tandem of Ervin Santana and Carlos Hernández can’t slow Twins bats in a loss

Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez throws in relief in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

The Kansas City Royals offense went silent for a four-inning stretch in the middle of the game, but a late surge still put them within striking distance in the final inning.

Adalberto Mondesi’ first home run of the season pulled them within a run in the ninth inning. However, the Royals came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins in front of a season-high 18,444 at Target Field.

The teams will play the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals’ Salvador Perez hit his 10th home run of the season to move into a tie with Carlos Santana for the team lead.

Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler, who went 2 for 4 Friday night, left the game in the second inning with right groin discomfort.

In his second spot start of the season, Ervin Santana pitched three innings and allowed three runs on four hits (one home run) and one walk in three innings. He also struck out two. The veteran right-hander who pitched an inning of relief on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

An All-Star with the Twins in 2017, Santana threw 47 pitches in his outing against his old club on Saturday.

Hernández came on in relief and pitched 4 1/3 innings in his first extended outing of the season in the majors. He’d made three relief appearances in April, and he’d been stretched out as a starter in Triple-A.

Hernández allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks. He also struck out six.

The Twins grabbed a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and second innings. The first-inning run, which scored on a double by Nelson Cruz that bounced into the stands, marked the 2,000,000th run in major-league history according to MLB’s official statistics.

Josh Donaldson, who singled for the first hit of the game, scored the historic run. Bob Watson was credited with the 1,000,000th run scored in 1975. The first run in MLB history came April 22, 1876, and was scored by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.

This story will be updated.