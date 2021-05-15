Royals’ Kelvin Gutierrez happy to join the big club despite a hectic travel schedule

Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Gutierrez bats during a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

With all the things swirling through Kelvin Gutierrez’s mind and the emotions surging through him, it’s understandable that he got confused trying to find the correct rideshare pickup spot at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. On a good day under normal circumstances that can be a bit of a maze.

Gutierrez, the Kansas City Royals’ infielder, didn’t expect to get called up to the majors on Friday afternoon, nor did he have any reason to think he’d have less than two hours to get from the minor-league ballpark in Columbus, Ohio, to his hotel, pack his things and make a flight to Chicago for the second game of the doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, the team with the best record in MLB at the start of the day.

So, of course, that’s exactly what happened.

The Royals recalled Gutierrez, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound third baseman, from Triple-A Omaha after starting third baseman Hunter Dozier went on the 7-day injured list following a jarring collision with White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu in the second inning of Friday’s first game.

MLB’s 7-day injured list exists specifically for players with concussion symptoms.

“Thank God it wasn’t anything major, but it looked bad,” Gutierrez said of watching the video of the collision.

Gutierrez, who made his MLB debut in 2019, had been hitting in the batting cage getting ready for a game with the Omaha Storm Chasers against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park when he got the news that he needed to hurry up and get to Chicago.

When he learned he was being called up, Gutierrez had about 30 minutes to pick up all his belongings at the field and at the hotel. Luckily, the hotel and the airport are close to the stadium.

The trainer informed him around 4 p.m. that he needed to get to Chicago. He left the ballpark by 4:15 (3:15 Central Time), made his flight and landed in Chicago by 6:10 p.m.

“I’m waiting on the Uber at Terminal 1,” Gutierrez said. “(The driver) said, ‘I’m here at Terminal 2.’ I said, Okay, I’ll walk to the other terminal. When I said I’m here at Terminal 2. I don’t see you. He said, ‘Are you up or are you down?’ I said I’m down. Where are you at? He said, ‘I’m up.’”

Gutierrez recalled it all with multiple laughs and a big grin on his face, a sign of how excited he was to be back in the majors regardless of the hectic nature of his trip there.

After getting his bags, connecting with the Uber driver and making it through the traffic, upon arrival at Guaranteed Rate Field he had to get a hold of the visiting clubhouse manager to let him in so he could get dressed and into the dugout.

“But I’m here! I’m here and ready to go,” Gutierrez said. “I’m here to help the team. Let’s go!”

In nine games with Omaha this season, Gutierrez had gone 11 for 36 (.306) with three doubles and a triple and four RBIs.

He’s also coming off of an impressive winter ball season playing for the Dominican League champion Gigantes del Cibao. He slashed .396/.482/.604 in 17 games during the winter.

“I know I would’ve taken off running like Forrest Gump to try and get there,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Gutierrez’s impromptu travel schedule. “Those days are exciting for a young player. He has been there before. It’s not like it was his debut, but still the excitement each year your first day of being in a major-league uniform in a major-league stadium (is special).”

Gutierrez made his MLB debut on April 27, 2019, and he played in 20 games for the Royals that season. He registered at least one RBI in eight of his first 11 games. He appeared in four games last season.

Friday night, Gutierrez pinch-hit for Hanser Alberto in the last inning of the second 7-inning game. He grounded out.

“It was a hectic day, but worth it for him, I know,” Matheny said. “Then we gave him a chance late in the game to come in just to show him the faith that we have, and we’re excited to have him a part of what we’re doing.”

Gutierrez was in the lineup batting fifth and starting at third base on Saturday night.