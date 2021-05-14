Here’s Hunter Dozier’s status after big collision in Kansas City Royals-White Sox game

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier lay near each other after colliding along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier’s injury status is considered day-to-day following a scary collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu that left both men on the ground in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dozier left the game after running into the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Abreu on a seemingly run-of-the-mill pop-up in the second inning. The Royals announced that Dozier had been removed from the game as a precaution after he sustained a quad contusion and neck discomfort. Dozier had played one inning in the field prior to his exit.

Dozier got under an 0-1 changeup from White Sox starter Lucas Giolito and hit a soft pop-up above home plate. Dozier stepped around catcher Yasmani Grandal on his way out of the batter’s box as he tossed his bat and started to run to first base with his head down.

Abreu, the AL MVP in 2020, came charging in from first base in an attempt to make a play on the pop-up, but he was looking up at the ball and neither he nor Dozier saw each other as they collided chest-to-chest while both were on the run. The impact left both men on the ground, one on each side of the foul line, as members of the training and coaching staffs rushed to both players. Both stayed down for a few minutes as play halted. Dozier and Abreu each got up slowly and moved gingerly as they went to their respective dugouts.

Scary football-like collision between Hunter Dozier and Jose Abreu. Two big men. Abreu has been removed from the game at 1st. Dozier needed help leaving the field. pic.twitter.com/Yhd3roYA64 — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) May 14, 2021

Dozier did not return to the field the following inning. Hanser Alberto entered the game to play third base.

Abreu came out of the game immediately, and Grandal moved from catcher to first base. Zack Collins entered the game to catch for the White Sox. The White Sox announced that Abreu left the game with a facial contusion and laceration as well as bruised left knee. The initial assessment for a concussion came back negative.