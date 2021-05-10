SportsBeat KC: Tom Watson, George Brett on ALS, slumping Royals and horse cutting

George Brett and Tom Watson will keep playing the Joe McGuff ALS Golf Classic until ALS is defeated. 2012 Star file photo

Every May, Kansas City sports icons George Brett and Tom Watson get together for a cause they wish could just away. It’s the Joe McGuff ALS Golf Classic at LionsGate in Overland Park, and they want it to end because that’d mean enough funds would’ve been raised to stamp out the disease.

But Brett and Watson always answer the call to headline the annual event and discuss their relationship with the condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and other trending topics. Brett had a suggestion for how the Royals could reverse their recent misfortune; Watson discussed the new sport that gets his competitive juices flowing.

And they also spoke to each other about how they handled slumps in their own competitive lives.

