Royals get beat up by Twins in series opener; Brady Singer leaves after hit by line drive

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer, center, holds his leg after a ball hit him during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Singer left the game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

The good news regarding Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer was that the injury update didn’t sound nearly as serious as it looked when he folded to the ground after having been hit by a line-drive comebacker.

Unfortunately, that’s about as good as it got for the Royals right-hander and former top draft pick. Singer battled command issues in the first two innings and then had to battle pain just to get to his feet at the end of his outing.

Singer left the game with what the Royals called a heel contusion, and the bullpen got pressed into duty for seven innings. Meanwhile, the Royals offense stalled on a chilly Minnesota night as they fell 9-1 to the Twins in front of an announced 9,982 at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series.

The Royals (15-9) were held to four hits. Their lone run came on Carlos Santana’s sixth home run of the season. Salvador Perez, Andrew Benintendi and Ryan McBroom also had hits. McBroom’s hit came in a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning.

Twins rookie first baseman Alex Kirilloff enjoyed the best offensive game of his young career. Kirilloff — who has the distinction along with Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and Oakland’s Mark Kiger as the only players to make their MLB debuts in a postseason game — hit two home runs and registered four RBIs in Friday’s win against the Royals.

This story will be updated