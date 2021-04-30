Royals begin three-game weekend set in Minneapolis on Friday: Game times and scouting report

Kansas City Royals’ Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. AP

The Kansas City Royals went into their day off on Thursday having won six of seven games and clinched a winning road trip after splitting a pair of games in Pittsburgh.

Now, they’ll play their first series of the season against the two-time defending American League Central Division champion Minnesota Twins (8-15).

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, 1:10 p.m.; Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

PLACE: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday, KC RHP Brady Singer (1-2, 2.95) vs. MIN RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 2.42); Saturday, KC LHP Danny Duffy (3-1, 0.39) vs. MIN RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.49); Sunday, KC, RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 9.00) vs. MIN RHP José Berríos (2-2, 3.04).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City with Ryan Lefebvre (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) calling the game. Joel Goldberg and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will anchor the pregame and postgame shows.

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM) and the Royals Radio Network with Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart on the call.

NOTABLE: The Royals (15-8) held the best record in Major League Baseball going into Thursday. Designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler had gone 3 for 32 on the road this season prior to his three-hit, three-RBI performance on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. … The Twins (8-15) hit six home runs in their win on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak. They entered Thursday with the second-worst record in the majors ahead of only the Detroit Tigers (8-17).

KEYS TO THE SERIES: Royals catcher Salvador Perez enjoyed a three-hit game Wednesday night that included a double and RBI.

Perez has more RBIs against the Twins (85) than any other team he has faced in his career. His 23 home runs against the Twins — in 127 games — is tied for his most against any team. He also has 23 against the Detroit Tigers.

Perez has enjoyed an abundance of success against Twins scheduled starters Michael Pineda and Matt Shoemaker. Perez has batted .538 (7 for 13) with three extra-base hits (one home run) against Shoemaker, and Perez has done damage against Pineda to the tune of a .385 batting average (10 for 26) with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Royals will have to minimize the damage done by Twins dynamic center fielder Byron Buxton. Buxton enters this series among the hottest offensive players in the majors. Wednesday, Buxton went 5 for 5 with a home run and a stolen base. He was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Through Wednesday, Buxton was hitting .438 with a .471 on-base percentage and .938 slugging percentage. He was tied for the MLB lead in OPS (1.408) and home runs (eight).

The Twins could have outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick back on the active roster this weekend. Both have been sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Slugger Miguel Sanó (hamstring) might also return during the series.