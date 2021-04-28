Royals fans believe the Pirates’ closer had a foreign substance on his glove

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 2-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez slammed the door on the Royals in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Rodriguez needed a mere nine pitches to get the save as he retired all three Royals batters in order.

A number of Royals fans watching the game on television had the same question about Rodriguez’s glove: what is on it?

Anyone else see that shiny sticky looking stuff in the inside of the pirates closers glove? #KCvsPIT — Nick Hegarty (@NickHegarty23) April 28, 2021

Looks like there's a whole mess of pine tar in that glove #TogetherRoyal #Pirates pic.twitter.com/vTxBzTw2hA — work-amen's corner (@_BOBandWeave_) April 28, 2021

How did no one see this! Clearly has pine tar or some kind of substance on his glove! @Pirates @Royals #Cheaters pic.twitter.com/cjla7nUDoa — Bryan Stroth (@BStroth05) April 28, 2021

Does the Pirates closer Richard Rodriquez have pine tar in his glove? @Royals @MLB is that legal? pic.twitter.com/wGVee98HDO — VintageLidsKC (@VintageLidsKC) April 28, 2021

Is this not pine tar lining the inside of the glove? @RexHudler1 I swear I’m not crazy. Only the inside of his glove is shining like that. @j_montgomery21 pic.twitter.com/x32q77OtcU — Jarod (@TheRealCrowns) April 28, 2021

Last year, Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer was on HBO’s “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” and said Major League Baseball needs to crack down on pitchers using pine tar. He estimated 70% of MLB pitchers use pine tar.

Bauer said it gives a pitcher a big edge.

“It needs to be talked about more because it affects every single pitch,” Bauer said. “And it’s a bigger advantage than steroids ever were because if you know how to manipulate it, you can make the ball do drastically different things from pitch to pitch at the same velocity.”

Pine tar is illegal for a pitcher to use.

The MLB rulebook says a pitcher is not allowed to “rub the ball on his glove, person or clothing” or “apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball” or “Have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance.”

Jason Anderson of WHB (810 AM) shared this short clip from Tuesday’s game:

Pretty smooth him going to the glove with his fingers right after throwing a fastball high that frustrated him https://t.co/SO6L9l6Fek pic.twitter.com/cHXiKrXIjH — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) April 28, 2021