Thumb ailment can’t keep Salvador Perez out of Royals’ lineup as Pirates series starts

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas City Royals All-MLB catcher Salvador Perez is in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Perez, a six-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner, left Monday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers because of a thumb injury sustained in the third inning while tagging Miguel Cabrera on a play at the plate. The Royals (14-7) went on to win that game 3-2 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Perez remained in the game until backup catcher Cam Gallagher replaced him in the field to start the bottom of the sixth inning. The Royals announced during the game that Perez left the game with “right thumb discomfort” and his status was considered day-to-day.

After the game, Royals manager Mike Matheny said they removed Perez from the game in part to allow the training and medical staff a chance to evaluate the injury and begin treatment. Matheny remained optimistic after the game and Tuesday morning while speaking with reporters before the lineup had officially been posted.

“We were just waiting to see from last night just how it would respond,” Matheny said on Tuesday afternoon. “He had treatment last night, had treatment again early this morning. We had word that he was feeling really good. The strength was right. They could localize a little bit of pain, but they didn’t feel like it was in an area where this would worsen. They’re going to continue to take a real close look.”

So far this season, Perez has slashed .247/.289/.482 through 21 games and is tied with Carlos Santana for the team lead in home runs (five). Perez also has five doubles and 12 RBIs.

Perez has delivered a pair of walk-off hits, including a two-run home run to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in the nightcap of a doubleheader as well as a walk-off RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of the Royals’ most recent homestand.